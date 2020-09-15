Asim Riaz gives a glimpse of his 'intense' boxing session and fans can't keep calm; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz recently shared a video of his heavy power punching workout sesh, and his fans were left awestruck. Take a look.

If there's one man who has been consistently giving 'fitness goals' to millions, it has to be Asim Riaz. The Kashmiri boy entered the Bigg Boss 13 house almost like a nobody, but exited with a 'bang.' He did not become the winner, but took the spot of the first runner-up, leaving everyone surprised. While people kept praising him for his good looks and well-toned body, since the very beginning, Asim was clear that he wants to send out a strong message for everyone to take the path of fitness. And that is what he has been doing through his social media handles.

The young star is to motivate people towards a healthy body and mind. He keeps sharing glimpses from his workout sessions on Instagram. Yesterday, Asim shared a glimpse of his 'intense' boxing session and left fans awestruck. In the video, Asim is seen indulging in some heavy power punching workout, and his followers just cannot keep calm about it. Power punching is a great way to build muscle in the shoulders, arms, and back. And maybe this high-intensity workout is the 'secret' to Asim's pumped-up biceps that he flaunted recently.

His speed, his hard-hitting action, and his focus make it evident that the model-actor has been thoroughly practicing for quite some time. It looks like this clip has something to do with this upcoming untitled song with Stebin Ben. Why do we feel do? Well, when Asim announced the arrival of his song soon, he posted a picture wherein he is seen wearing an attire, which usually boxers wear.

Take a look at Asim's boxing video here:

Well, we're just guessing. But, if this turns out to be true, it's certainly going to be a treat for Asim Riaz fans, who have been yearning to see him in full action. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

