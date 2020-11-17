Asim Riaz gives a glimpse of his 'top secret' as he poses with DJ Snake; GF Himanshi Khurana goes 'wohoo'

Asim Riaz and DJ Snake flaunted their 'swag' as they posed for some handsome pictures together in Dubai, leaving fans awestruck. Here's how Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurana and BFF Vishal Aditya Singh reacted.

Asim Riaz caught everyone's attention yesterday, as he was spotted with DJ Snake. Rumours of the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up collaborating with the international artist picked pace and spread like wild-fire. Ever since then, fans of Asim have been waiting with bated breath to know more about Asim and DJ Snake's upcoming project. Now, the handsome hunk dropped in another 'surprise' leaving fans awestruck.

The Kashmiri model-actor took to his Instagram handle to share some 'enchanting pictures' with DJ Snake. Yes, everyone who wanted to see Asim and DJ Snake in a single frame, your wish has been fulfilled as the BB 13 runner has dropped in some amazing pictures on social media. In the pictures, Asim and DJ Snake are seen showing off their 'swag' and look dapper in black. With this Asim gave a glimpse of his 'top secret' but did not divulge into details. Well, he did confirm that something is surely going to come across soon but refrained from spilling the beans. The two have certainly sent happy waves from Dubai.

While fans couldn't stop gushing over Asim's post, his BB 14 co-mates Himanshi Khurana and Vishal Aditya Singh also left some sweet comments, praising him. Girlfriend Himanshi went 'Wohoo' on Asim's post, while BFF Vishal wrote, 'Aur ye mara NATRAZ ne sixer.' (Now he has hit a sixer).

Take a look at Asim's post here:

Meanwhile, Asim has already made heads turn with several music videos after his fantastic journey in BB 13. Fans also trended Asim and DJ Snake ever since their clips partying in Dubai circulated on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about this 'big collab?' Let us know in the comment section below.

