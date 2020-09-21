Asim Riaz goes the 'retro' way as he is all set to recreate 'Badan Pe Sitare' again with Sehnoor; See poster

After a long wait, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has finally revealed details about his upcoming song. Asim dropped the first look of his music video, which is a remix of 'Badan Pe Sitare'. His ' funky retro avatar' has left fans hyperventilating. Take a look.

Asim Riaz is back with a 'big surprise' for his fans. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up had been making fans curious about his upcoming projects for quite some time. While he announced that his upcoming song is going to be with his Afsos Karoge singer 'Stebin Ben,' he did not divulge into details, only making fans more inquisitive. But, looks like the time has finally come, when Asim openly tells everyone about his forthcoming music video.

Just a few hours ago, Asim dropped in the first look of his upcoming song and left fans amazed. His next track is titled 'Badan Pe Sitare.' Feeling nostalgic? It happens to be the remix version of the iconic song. Yes, Asim is all set to go 'retro' way and recreate 'Badan Pe Sitare' again. While Stebin Ben has given his voice to this retro 2.0 song, the beautiful Sehnoor will spread her magic with the Kashmiri boy in the video.

In the poster, Asim is looking dapper in his funky look along with Sehnoor. The poster is quite intriguing with the duo showing their 'swag' as they stand in front of a car. Along with this awe-inspiring look, Asim wrote, 'Retro is calling! Presenting to you the most-awaited announcement of the year, 'Badan Pe Sitare' again coming back to win your hearts. Retro Song 2.0 Badan Pe Sitare.'

Take a look at the poster here:

For the unversed, Badan Pe Sitare is an iconic number of the yesteryears and sung by legendary singer 'Mohammed Rafi' Sahab. The song is still touted to be one of the best in Indian Cinema. It would be interesting to see how Asim and Sehnoor recreate this song, and if they manage to do justice to this much-loved track. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

