  1. Home
  2. tv

Asim Riaz goes 'shirtless' as he REVEALS his temporary upper body tattoo and fans are left awestruck; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz left fans gawking has he shared a jaw-dropping photo of his tattooed body on social media. Take a look.
7878 reads Mumbai
Asim Riaz goes 'shirtless' as he REVEALS his temporary upper body tattoo and fans are left awestruck; See PicAsim Riaz goes 'shirtless' as he REVEALS his temporary upper body tattoo and fans are left awestruck; See Pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since Asim Riaz exited the Bigg Boss 13 house, he has been enthralling fans with several music videos. From pairing opposite Jacqueline Fernandez to collaborating with ladylove Himanshi Khurana, Asim has featured in some amazing songs, leaving fans only asking for more. While his fourth track with Himanshi was released just a week ago, Asim is already ready to surprise fans with another project. Though he has not revealed any details about the same, he has multiple times hinted at his forthcoming music video, time and again, with his social media posts. 

Some time back, the BB 13 first runner-up had sent fans into a tizzy, when he gave a glimpse of his tattooed body. The photo caught everyone's attention quickly and left fans surprised. Fans started questioning him if he has got himself inked permanently. However, the handsome hunk put speculations to rest and revealed that it is a 'temporary' tattoo for his upcoming project, and fans had a sigh of relief. Now, Asim has teased fans with another post on his Instagram, wherein he has unveiled his complete tattoo look.

ALSO READ:  Asim Riaz shares the 'key' to success and fitness as he flaunts his chiselled abs in latest PHOTOS

Just a few hours ago, Asim shared a picture of himself on Instagram, and it has got everyone talking. He went 'shirtless' and revealed his temporary upper body tattoo completely. Yes, Asim finally revealed his tattooed look, and it is got fans gawking. With stars and creative designs precisely made on his bod, he looks damn hot. And maybe there's a 'special' connection with the stars on his neck, as his followers lovingly call him their 'star boy.' 

Take a look at Asim's body tattoo here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WORK HARD AND HUSTLE..!!

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

With this awe-inspiring picture, Asim gave a thought-provoking message. He wrote, 'Work Hard and Hustle.' Well, we agree the young boy's work is speaking for him now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz shows off his abs as he relaxes on a couch and leaves his fans awestruck; See Photos

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement