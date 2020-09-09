Asim Riaz goes 'shirtless' as he REVEALS his temporary upper body tattoo and fans are left awestruck; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz left fans gawking has he shared a jaw-dropping photo of his tattooed body on social media. Take a look.

Ever since Asim Riaz exited the Bigg Boss 13 house, he has been enthralling fans with several music videos. From pairing opposite Jacqueline Fernandez to collaborating with ladylove Himanshi Khurana, Asim has featured in some amazing songs, leaving fans only asking for more. While his fourth track with Himanshi was released just a week ago, Asim is already ready to surprise fans with another project. Though he has not revealed any details about the same, he has multiple times hinted at his forthcoming music video, time and again, with his social media posts.

Some time back, the BB 13 first runner-up had sent fans into a tizzy, when he gave a glimpse of his tattooed body. The photo caught everyone's attention quickly and left fans surprised. Fans started questioning him if he has got himself inked permanently. However, the handsome hunk put speculations to rest and revealed that it is a 'temporary' tattoo for his upcoming project, and fans had a sigh of relief. Now, Asim has teased fans with another post on his Instagram, wherein he has unveiled his complete tattoo look.

Just a few hours ago, Asim shared a picture of himself on Instagram, and it has got everyone talking. He went 'shirtless' and revealed his temporary upper body tattoo completely. Yes, Asim finally revealed his tattooed look, and it is got fans gawking. With stars and creative designs precisely made on his bod, he looks damn hot. And maybe there's a 'special' connection with the stars on his neck, as his followers lovingly call him their 'star boy.'

Take a look at Asim's body tattoo here:

With this awe-inspiring picture, Asim gave a thought-provoking message. He wrote, 'Work Hard and Hustle.' Well, we agree the young boy's work is speaking for him now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

