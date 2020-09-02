Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana set to entice fans with 'Afsos Karoge'; Here's the intriguing poster, release date

Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have finally announced the name and revealed the first look of their fourth music video. The song is titled 'Afsos Karoge' and here's when it will release.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of the entertainment world. After their amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13, the duo went on to spread their magic in three music videos. Now, the couple is back with another song together, and the heartbeats of fans are racing faster. Just a few moments ago, Asim and Himanshi dropped in a huge 'surprise' for AsiManshi lovers, as they revealed the name and poster of their fourth collaboration.

Not only this but they also shared the release date of the song, and it has left AsiManshi fans dance in merriment. Asim and Himanshi took to their Instagram handle to share the 'first look' of their upcoming song titled 'Afsos Karoge' and it has left everyone awestruck. In the poster, the couple is seen playing a 'violin' together, and it looks like Asim is teaching her ladylove to play the musical instrument. AsiManshi's chemistry is perfectly evident from the poster, and their comfort level is just 'wow.'

While Asim focuses on the violin, Himanshi's eyes are stuck on the handsome hunk. And it is every boys' dream to have one girl look at them with so much love and intensity. Both look super adorable together, and fans can't stop gushing over them. Afsos Karoge is all set to release tomorrow, September 3, 2020. Yes, you read that right! AsiManshi is giving fans back-to-back surprises, as Afsos Karoge will drop in tomorrow at 11 am.

With the poster and name, it seems to be a song about love, emotions, and music. Stebin Ben has given his vocals to Afsos Karoge, Sanjeev Chaturvedi has penned the lyrics, and Sanjeev and Ajay have composed the music.

Take a look at Afsos Karoge's poster here:



To note, this is the BB 13 lovebirds fourth music video together after Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Afsos Karoge's release tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below.

