Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana share fun boomerangs & PICS with fans from their romantic Turkey vacation

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are among the most loved couples in the television industry. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and developed feelings for one another. The couple has been dating for some time now and often shares videos and pictures. Both have an active presence on social media and enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and acting chops. Himanshi and Asim are presently spending quality time together and are vacationing in Istanbul, Turkey.

During this tour, the couple has been capturing their fun moments and are sharing them with their fans. They are creating some amazing boomerangs as well and clicking pictures as they visit several tourist spots. Himanshi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she looks pretty in a neon green top and a hat. Another post shared by her was a boomerang she created on the streets of Turkey. Asim also shared fun boomerangs on his Instagram handle.

On the personal front, Asim and Himanshi have been dating for some time now and their ardent fans are eagerly waiting for the two to get hitched. However, they have never opened up about their marriage plans and a few days ago were spotted in the city as they came out of the store of India’s top designer Manish Malhotra. And after this, rumors were rife that the two will tie the knot soon but there was no official confirmation.

On the professional front, Asim was previously seen delivering hit tracks like ‘Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge’, Nights N Fights, and many more. On the other hand, Himanshi has been a part of some popular music videos including Sky High, Allah Khair Kare, Zyada Vadia, and Palazzo 2, among others. Together, Asim and Himanshi have starred in numerous music videos such as 'Pinjara' and 'Gawara Nahi', which were hit among their fans.

