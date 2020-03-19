Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana's song with Neha Kakkar 'Kalla Sohna Nai' is OUT; Their chemistry is spellbinding

Bigg Boss 13's lovebirds, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's song with Neha Kakkar, 'Kalla Sohna Nai' is finally out. Take a look.

The long wait of #AsiManshi fans is over! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's much-awaited song Kalla Sohna Nai is finally out. Just a few minutes ago, today (March 19, 2020), the Bigg Boss 13 couple's first song together got dropped, and it was totally worth the wait. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say Asim and Himanshi's chemistry has spread love in the air again, and we are awestruck. Their bond, mushy romance will definitely remind you of their time in the 'tedha' house and you'll be taken back to in sweet nostalgia.

With amazing Punjabi lyrics, Kalla Sohna Nai is a perfect blend of peppy and soothing. It is one such song that you're going to listen to on 'loop'. Mind you the beautiful and colourful visuals (locations) and #AsiManshi's cute romance will swoon you off your feet. The song perfectly depicts their sweet love story, just as sweet as the pan! And what do we say about Himanshi's expressions, they're too cute to handle. Asim as usual is looking dapper. Even if you try, you will not able to take your eyes off them, because 'Mashallah' they make the most adorable pair. If you're an #AsimManshi shipper, you're not going to be disappointed as the duo's love is split over the video.

The mellifluous song is sung by none other than the sweet-sounding Neha Kakkar. While the dulcet music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, Babbu has penned down its beautiful lyrics. Right from the rocking Punjabi vocals to the catchy music; everything about this romantic song is breathtaking. And we bet you're not going to stop humming and grooving on it for the next few days.

Take a look at the song here:

Whether its their laughs, the relatable story line or Asim's gentleman attitude, you're going root for them. With Himanshi innocence, Asim's handsomeness and Neha's melodious voice, Kalla Sohna Nai is a definite hit. Moreover in these times of distress over, the melody comes as a breath of fresh air. And just as the video's ending, we're dying to see Aism and Himanshi's parents meetf for their wedding! We must say, it is a treat for all #AsiManshi lovers and their exictement after this is going to be know no bounds. Are you also going 'aww' on Asim and Himanshi's debut? What are your thoughts on the same? Drop-in your suggestions below.

