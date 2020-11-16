Asim Riaz hints at FIRST collaboration with DJ Snake as they party in Dubai; Fans can't control excitement
Asim Riaz has probably given the biggest Diwali gift to his fans. He took everyone by a sweet surprise with his latest social media post and has created a storm on the internet. Are you wondering what we're talking about? Well, the handsome hunk hinted towards his collaboration with DJ Snake. Yes, you read that right! Our handsome Kashmiri boy is probably going international and is soon to feature in a project with DJ Snake.
It all started with Asim and DJ Snake's posts on Instagram featuring each other. In the clips, the two were having a gala time with each other as they partied together in Dubai. Both Asim and DJ Snake looked dapper as they twinned in black, and their clips have gone viral. Though Asim or DJ Snake have not revealed anything about their collaboration, Asim's fans are going bonkers with their lad reaching so far. Asim's love for DJ Snake is not hidden from anyone, he adores the international star for everything he is today.
It was in March this year that Asim had caught everyone's attention after he sort of confirmed that he will collaborate with DJ Snake. Asim had revealed that he was contacted by DJ Snakes manager and had left Jacqueline Fernandez stunned. Well, it looks like, after a long-long wait, things are finally falling in place for the Bigg Boss 13 star, and is achieving his dreams. Fans are going gaga over this news, and are showering their love on Asim. They have taken to Twitter to express their happiness and excitement for Asim and DJ Snake's collaboration.
Take a look at fans' tweets here:
#DjSnake × #AsimRiaz
Super Excited pic.twitter.com/zzpvueYyQF
— (@SHUVRASIM) November 16, 2020
Finally the most awaited collaboration is happening soon
@imrealasim @djsnake #AsimRiaz #DjSnake
— Asjad II (@AsjadRazaKhan7) November 16, 2020
This 2 instagram post ..haters will say its edited ..but rest is story#AsimRiaz #DjSnake pic.twitter.com/PH8JbURzQM
— Sonal (Asim_Ki_Fan) (@Sonal_Asimian) November 16, 2020
Aaj meri eid, diwali, Christmas, new year Saab ek saath hai:)
The best news of 2020 indeed!#AsimRiaz × #DjSnake pic.twitter.com/Yk3WU9GgJ7
— Fowzia (@fowzi_A_sim) November 16, 2020
How it started : How it's going :
#DjSnake × #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/rzK1mHypXP
— (@SHUVRASIM) November 16, 2020
just heard about the collaboration between #AsimRiaz and #DjSnake!
Don't you think this is the most news on social media? pic.twitter.com/aVX81vSV87
— Akassh Ashok Gupta (@akasshagupta) November 16, 2020
Karma is the best word it will get served as n when time comes.
Once someone said Asim is snake n djsnake (international star) is collaborating with asim.
Earlier #johncena another international star has supported Asim.
That's victory @mnysha @ColorsTV #AsimRiaz #DjSnake
— केतकी (असिम ची चाहती) (@KetakiSunil) November 16, 2020
Asim has been on a career-high ever since he has stepped out of the BB 13 house as the first runner-up. The handsome hunk has been busy with several music videos, and commercial assignments. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about Asim's new project? Let us know in the comment section below.
