Asim Riaz hints at FIRST collaboration with DJ Snake as they party in Dubai; Fans can't control excitement

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz recently left fans 'surprised' as he hinted at his first collaboration with international sensation DJ Snake. The two were seen spending some quality time with each other in Dubai. Here's how fans have reacted to Asim joining hands with DJ Snake for a project.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: November 16, 2020 12:03 pm
Asim Riaz has probably given the biggest Diwali gift to his fans. He took everyone by a sweet surprise with his latest social media post and has created a storm on the internet. Are you wondering what we're talking about? Well, the handsome hunk hinted towards his collaboration with DJ Snake. Yes, you read that right! Our handsome Kashmiri boy is probably going international and is soon to feature in a project with DJ Snake. 

It all started with Asim and DJ Snake's posts on Instagram featuring each other. In the clips, the two were having a gala time with each other as they partied together in Dubai. Both Asim and DJ Snake looked dapper as they twinned in black, and their clips have gone viral. Though Asim or DJ Snake have not revealed anything about their collaboration, Asim's fans are going bonkers with their lad reaching so far. Asim's love for DJ Snake is not hidden from anyone, he adores the international star for everything he is today. 

It was in March this year that Asim had caught everyone's attention after he sort of confirmed that he will collaborate with DJ Snake. Asim had revealed that he was contacted by DJ Snakes manager and had left Jacqueline Fernandez stunned. Well, it looks like, after a long-long wait, things are finally falling in place for the Bigg Boss 13 star, and is achieving his dreams. Fans are going gaga over this news, and are showering their love on Asim. They have taken to Twitter to express their happiness and excitement for Asim and DJ Snake's collaboration. 

Take a look at fans' tweets here: 

Asim has been on a career-high ever since he has stepped out of the BB 13 house as the first runner-up. The handsome hunk has been busy with several music videos, and commercial assignments. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about Asim's new project? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

