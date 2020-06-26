Asim Riaz indulges in some social media PDA with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana as she shares a stunning photo

Himanshi Khurana shared a new photo on social media and while she obviously looks stunning, it looks like beau Asim Riaz couldn't resist himself from sending out some love to her either.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have had quite the fairytale-like love story ever since they met each other on Bigg Boss 13. Soon after, the two sort of made it official as things moved in the right direction for them. However, time and again, there happened to be rumours about the two and their relationship, but both of them shut them down with their posts and they continue to be quite the happy couple, lovingly known as Asimanshi.

Meanwhile, the two keep on sharing photos and posts on their social media accounts and time and again, we seem to get a glimpse into their love for each other with the comments and the social media PDA. Today, Himanshi shared a stunning photo in an orange dress by the sets, and oh boy, does she look stunning. While fans obviously agree to us, it looks like Asim Riaz couldn't stop himself from sending out some love either and he dropped a comment saying 'Gorgeous' on her photo and it has our heart.

Check out Himanshi Khurana's post and Asim Riaz's comment on it here:

Post their stint on Bigg Boss, the two have done two music videos together, one of which released rather recently and it continues to be quite the favourite of the fans. Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi are both onto their next projects and fans are waiting to hear more about them. In fact, it is only a matter of a couple of more hours until Asim's upcoming music video with Barbie is released and fans are might excited.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×