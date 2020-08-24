  1. Home
Asim Riaz leaves AsiManshi fans gawking as he shares a 'uber stylish' PICTURE with ladylove Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz surprised fans with as he recently shared a beautiful picture with Himanshi Khurana on his social media handle and AsiManshi lovers cannot stop gushing over it. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 duo's recent photo.
August 24, 2020
When Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, little did anyone know that they would become one of the most loved couples, but they did, and how! Today, the duo is amongst the most adored in the entertainment industry and has a huge fanbase of its own. Out of sheer love, fans call them 'AsiManshi' and yearn to see them together in a single frame. While the two usually tease fans with beautiful photos together, in the past few weeks, fans were missing AsiManshi's bond. 

Yesterday (August 23, 2020), Asim Riaz finally surprised fans as he shared an endearing picture with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The handsome hunk took to his Instagram story to post a new picture with Himanshi, and fans couldn't stop crushing over them. In the photo, Asim and Himanshi make for a uber stylish couple as they pose for the camera. Himanshi is seen wearing a black top paired with black skinny jeans with her luscious hair open, and she is completely slaying the all-black look. 

Asim looks dapper as he paired a denim jacket with denim jeans, and the Kashmiri boy has totally got the denim-on-denim look right. The Kashmiri boy shared this awe-inspiring picture with a rap song, and fans are gawking over his 'hot' couple. 

Take a look at AsiManshi's latest picture here: 

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi are all set to leave fans mesmerized with their fourth music video together after Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and Dil Ko Maine Di Hai Kasam. The duo is prepping up for their upcoming projects, while more details are not known, their fourth song is going to be a love ballad, sung by a renowned singer. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like AsiManshi's new look? Let us know in the comment section below. 



