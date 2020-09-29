Asim Riaz leaves Rashami Desai, Jacqueline Fernandez and Zareen Khan gushing with his latest post

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's latest post made good friend Rashami Desai, former co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and Zareen Khan go 'so cute.' Take a look.

Asim Riaz has been hogging the limelight ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth Shukla bagged the trophy, Asim captured people's hearts. After the show's completion, Asim has been riding high on success. He has been on a roll consistently and is enthralling fans with music videos back to back. While he has been quite busy with work, the handsome hunk ensures to interact with fans on social media.

From his pictures to videos from the gym, Asim certainly knows how to keep his Instagram family happy. However, the Kashmiri boy's recent post has left , Jacqueline Fernandez and Zareen Khan enamoured. Yes, you read that right! Rashami, Jacqueline and Zareen, were left gushing with Asim's latest post, and they dropped in sweet comments. Are you wondering why so? Well, Asim recently shared a picture with his cat 'Kiwi', and the three beauties were left awestruck with it.

In the picture, Asim and the feline animal are seen posing for a cool carfie, and look adorable. The cat is seen relaxing in Asim's lap as he clicks the photo. The young lad looks handsome as ever in a white tee and black shades. This post has left Rashami, Jacqueline, and Zareen going 'oh so cute.'

Rashami, who formed a strong bond with Asim in the BB 13 house, wrote, 'Shoooooo cute.' leaving their fans shipping for RaSim. Jacqueline who collaborated with Asim in the song 'Mere Agne Mein', commented, 'Oh my god! Soooo cute!.' On the other hand, Zareen wrote, 'Kiwi is such a cutie.'

The BB 13 runner-up also thanked fans for their consistent support and love for him as his team AsimSqaud clocks a year. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at Asim's posts here:

Thankyou guys for all the love pic.twitter.com/YhIA8n01sY — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 29, 2020

