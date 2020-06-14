Asim Riaz lifts Himanshi Khurana in his arms in a BTS video from Khyaal Rakhya Kar is all things adorable

Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's cute romance a BTS video from their latest released song Khyaal Rakhya Kar is too cute to miss. Take a look.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are grabbing headlines and all for good reasons. The Bigg Boss 13 couple's music video, 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' got released just a few days ago and the beautiful song has captured many hearts. It is the duo's second song together, after Kalla Sohna Nai, and AsiManshi has managed to create their magic once again in this song. While the song is soothing to the ears, the highlight is AsimManshi's chemistry and romance that will touch your hearts. The song has received an overwhelming response and has already become a chartbuster in some days.

With Khyaal Rakhya Kar, the duo's craze among the audience is just going bigger and better. Each passing day, new adorable videos and photos of the couple are doing rounds on social media. And this time again, another cute video of AsiManshi has circulated on the internet and it will surely melt your hearts. In the video, Asim and Himanshi are seen dancing romantically as Khyaal Rakhya Kar plays in the background. However, the 'aww' moment comes with the Kashmiri boy lifts the Punjabi Kudi in his arms. Yes, Asim is seen lifting Himanshi in his arms and swinging her, making it a perfect moment to capture. The smile on their faces is evident that the two are totally, madly and completely in love with one another.

This happens to be a BTS video from the song, as it is shot in the same location as the song, and the two are seen donning the same attire. Well, we must say, AsiManshi can look even the simplest of moments look so beautiful with their loving bond and chemistry. The two look so happy and content in each other's company, and maybe that's what love does to a person, make them the happiest person on earth

Talking about 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar it is sung by Preet Inder and was dropped in on June 10. What are your thoughts about this love-filled BTS moment? Do you like AsiManshi's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

