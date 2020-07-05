Asim Riaz looks dapper in THESE photos as he reveals a trick that makes impossible things possible

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz recently dropped in a surprise for his fans as he shared multiple handsome pictures of himself on social media. The Kashmiri actor-model also shared a thought-provoking message with it. Check it out.

Asim Riaz earned a huge fan base with his amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. When Asim entered the show, not many knew about him. It wouldn't be wrong to say, he was more or less a nobody among all the well-known faces from Bollywood and Television. Back then, nobody knew that this handsome and young Kashmiri boy would defeat everyone and become the first runner-up of the show. However, much to everyone's surprise, he did. His real, raw and straight-forward personality, won many hearts, and he became one of the most-loved contestants of the show.

Though Asim did not win the winner's trophy, he certainly made a special place in everyone's heart, and fans love him for what he is. He is touted to be a 'self-made' star, who earned respect and followers on his own mettle. After 's show, the handsome hunk went on to grab some fine opportunities and has to date featured in almost four music videos, which have turned out to be blockbusters. The reason behind Asim's success is his hard work, dedication, perseverance, and never-give-up attitude.

He enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and fans keep a keen eye on everything the 'rising star' is up to. Asim also loves his followers and often keeps dropping surprises for them. Just a few hours ago today (July 5, 2020), Asim shared not one or two, but several pictures on his Instagram handle to treat his fans. These pictures seem to be BTS moments from Asim's last two songs 'Kalla Sohna Nai' and 'Teri Gali'. And it all these photos, Asim, as usual, looks dapper. While he looks handsome in everything, it is his magnetic smile that adds to the overall charm.

Along with these awe-inspiring pictures, Asim also shared an inspiring trick to make impossible things possible. And, it is something you must, most definitely note it down in your book, as it is a life-lesson. He wrote, 'Hope is a beautiful thing. An effort is understood and admired by many. Hope and effort together are a great recipe for making the impossible, Possible!'

Take a look at Asim Riaz's post here:

Well, we must say, it is surely thought-provoking and inspirational. Asim is an ideal combination of a man with good looks and sensibility. What ar your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Asim in BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

