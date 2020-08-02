Asim Riaz looks suave in a blue kurta on Eid; Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh send heartwarming wishes

Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share glimpses of his Eid 2020 celebrations with family. Here's what his Bigg Boss 13 BFF's Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh had to say.

Asim Riaz is in the best phase of his life, both personally and professionally. After his amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13, the Kashmiri boy has been making heads turn with his numerous music video. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares glimpses from his daily life. Yesterday (August 1, 2020), on the special occasion of Eid, Asim shared pictures of his Eid celebrations with family on his Instagram handle. He posted pictures with his brother Umar Riaz and left fans gawking.

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is seen flaunting his traditional look, as he was decked up in a blue kurta and white pants, and looked suave. With neatly brushed hair and a black goggles, Asim raised 'oomph' in his ethnic look. In one of the photos, Asim is seen posing in front of his recently purchased 'dream car,' while in another he is accompanied by his brother. With these handsome pictures, Asim wished all his fans 'Eid Mubarak.' While fans couldn't stop gushing over his looks, his BFF's from BB 13, and Vishal Aditya Singh also dropped in sweet and heartwarming wishes for him.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Himanshi Khurana recalls 'beautiful' moments with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala & others

Calling Asim baby, Rashami wrote, 'Eid Mubarak baby to you and your family, uncle and aunty. On the other hand, Vishal wrote, Eid Mubarak Bhai.' Fans went gaga over their bonds and started rooting for RaSim and ViRaSim.

Take a look at Asim's pictures here:

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai recently wrapped shoots for Naagin 4, while Asim is prepping for the release of his next song with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz shares an inspiring note on 'love what you do' as he flaunts his perfectly toned body; See photos

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×