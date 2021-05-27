Asim Riaz opens up on his stay in Bigg Boss 13 house: I was not faking anything and took stand

Asim Riaz shares his experience of staying in the Bigg Boss 13 house and controlling his emotions.

The actor and model Asim Riaz has become very popular with his entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. In an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, the actor talked about the challenges faced him in the house. He shared that it is a task to spend 140 days inside that house. The place tests the patience of the people that up to how long they can tolerate and finally they explode. He said that he was himself when he had entered the show, but when he came out he was filled with anger. But he added that he also received lots of love from people. He said that it was another experience of his life and he will never forget it. He felt that 140 days was a challenge for him, it was controlling, people were trying to put him down, some people show love, some people show hate, hence had to take a stand for himself.

Talking about what motivated him, he shared that he took his stand and had self-respect. He did not let the blames affect him and showed his real side. He did not pretend and showed his emotions like anger, love, or any other emotions. He felt that people connected to him when they saw his real side and not acted according to the camera.

He was warned many times by the host of the show , to which he replied that the atmosphere in the house was very different.

Salman Khan guided them with the truth and helped them move forward in life. He is thankful to Salman Khan for guiding him.

Credits :Times of India

