Asim Riaz opens up on refusing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Want to focus more on my music and songs

Asim Riaz has released his rap song ‘Back to Start’. The song has received immense love from the audience. The singer has recently shared the reason for not participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The shooting of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is going on in Cape Town. All the contestants are having lot of fun as it is visible from their Instagram feed. The makers have approached many celebrities to be part of the show. And well some agreed and are shooting currently. But some stars turned down the offer due to various reasons. One of them is former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Khan. He was also offered the show, but he refused as he wants to concentrate only on his music career right now.

In an interview with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, the singer said, “I have released a rap song ‘Back to Start’ and it is very popular among the masses. There are more coming and to be honest, I only want to concentrate on my music career currently. I hope that my work will get a lot of love from the audience.” He also mentioned that he wrote his recent song during his struggle days. “People told me that I won't be able to make it in the entertainment industry. I had written this song in 2015,” he added.

Asim Riaz has been seen in many popular music videos. He is mostly seen with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana in the songs. To note, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant were also offered the show.

Currently, in the show, 11 celebrities have participated. They are Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, , Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul.

Also Read: Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to get married? Find out here

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan

Share your comment ×