Asim Riaz 'paints his love' for Sakshi Malik in the TEASER of Veham; Fans are enthralled for their music video

Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to drop the teaser of his upcoming song 'Veham' with Sakshi Malik. The beautifully weaved story has left fans curious to watch the duo's chemistry. Take a look.

Expressing love is difficult. But, it is also true that one should not waste any opportunity to express their love for someone because life does not promise another chance. Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik's upcoming music video 'Veham' seems to be on these lines. The teaser of the duo's much-awaited song has finally dropped in, and it is already creating a storm.

Asim seems to have turned a painter for the 'love of his life' Sakshi. He paints his love for her, leaving her amazed. Though her beauty has left Asim smitten, and he is head-over-heels in love with her, he fails to express his feelings. 'Tu meri rooh se badal ke dekh rooh teri, tab kahin yeh mohobatt samaj aayegi,' these lines aptly describe the essence of the song and strikes the right chord. Although the teaser does not give out much to the story, it shows the confusion and pain one goes through when they're unable to open their hearts and share their pure feelings for someone.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz adds sparkle to Himanshi Khurana's birthday celebrations with family; AsiManshi fans are all hearts

Both Asim and Sakshi look beautiful and the teaser certainly leaves you curious to know what new does 'Veham' has to offer. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up took to his social media handle to share the teaser and his excitement for the same.

Take a look at Veham's teaser here:

Veham releases tomorrow that is December 14 (2020), under the T-Series banner. Armaan Malik has sung the song, while Rashmi Virag has penned the lyrics, and Manan Bhardwaj has composed the music. Are you excited for Asim and Sakshi's first song together? How did you like Veham's teaser? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz gives a glimpse of his 'top secret' as he poses with DJ Snake; GF Himanshi Khurana goes 'wohoo'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×