Asim Riaz paints the town red as he sports smart casuals while enjoying in the 'City of Lakes'; See Pics

Asim Riaz shared some cool pictures of himself enjoying his time in Rajasthan's much-loved city Udaipur and fans can't stop gushing over hisb 'red hot' look. Check it out.

Asim Riaz is a busy man. After his amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13, the Kashmiri model-actor has been enthralling fans with music videos back-to-back. Currently, Asim is busy shooting for another project, details of which are not disclosed yet, but he is making sure to keep fans engaged through his social media posts. He has been consistently sharing glimpses from various beautiful locations, where he is probably shooting for his much-awaited project, leaving fans extremely excited. Recently, Asim shared some pictures, which has got fans going 'too hot.'

The model-actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of himself decked up in 'smart casuals' as he enjoyed his day in the 'City of Lakes.' Yes, you guessed it right! Asim is exploring the beautiful city of Udaipur (Rajasthan) and seems to be awestruck with nature and the environment. In the photos, Asim looks dapper in a red shirt, greyish denim, and brown boots. He is seen posing like a pro, and the expressions on his face are just enticing.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz enjoys a hearty laugh as he poses for 'cool' PICTURES by the beach; Says 'Be real, not perfect'

While he kept the first two buttons of his shirt open to flaunt his body, it was his messy hairstyle that caught everyone's attention. He accessorized his cool casual look with a metallic bracelet and a ring. Within moments, fans went gaga over his style and showered him with compliments. While some called him 'hot,' others expressed their eagerness for his forthcoming project. Well, we must say, Asim was certainly painting the town red with his good looks and chiselled body.

Take a look at Asim's recent pictures here:

Meanwhile, Asim and his ladylove Himanshi Khurana are also going to enthrall fans with their fourth music video soon after 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.' AsiManshi fans are excited to know more about the duo's upcoming song. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz leaves AsiManshi fans gawking as he shares a 'uber stylish' PICTURE with ladylove Himanshi Khurana

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×