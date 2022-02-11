Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan's brother in upcoming movie? Reports

Asim Riaz is a model and actor, who came into limelight with the show Bigg Boss 13. In that season, he was the first runner-up. He received lot of love and appreciation from the audience. The actor also formed a good bond with the host of the show Salman Khan. As per latest report by ETimes, Asim has been roped in for the upcoming film of Salman Khan.

According to reports, Asim will play the role of Salman's younger brother in the film. The shooting of the film will apparently start by mid-November. It will be major turn around in Asim’s career and his fans will be very excited to see him work with Salman Khan.

On the professional front, the reality show contestant, has been doing well. He has worked in multiple music videos. His brother Umar was also seen in the 15th season of Bigg Boss.

Talking about Asim’s personal life, he is currently dating Himanshi Khurana, whom he met inside the Bigg Boss house. Asim had confessed his love for her in the show. Even though she was reluctant initially, she eventually expressed her feelings for him too. The two have been together since then. They have also done music video’s together.

Asim and Himanshi were also spotted at Manish Malhotra's store recently, which sparked wedding rumours. While Asim was seen sporting a black outfit, Himanshi looked pretty in a floral attire. The couple posed for photos while going inside the store and even after they were done meeting the designer.



