Asim Riaz relaxes on a lawn alone amid lockdown; Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana assures she'll meet him soon

Asim Riaz shared a picturesque PHOTO relaxing in a park all alone amid lockdown. The Bigg Boss 13 finalists ladylove Himanshi Khurana had a special comment for him. Take a look.

When you talk about Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's name is bound to pop-up and vice versa. The two met on Bigg Boss 13, fell in love and declared their love to the world. Ever since then, they have been inseparable. However, this ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has created a distance between them. Yes, the two are living separately, and cannot even meet each other owing to the stay-at-home policies. Though they may be apart, but this has not hampered their love and they're going strong as always.

Just like many other couples, AsiManshi (lovingly called by fans) are missing one another and are yearning to spend time together. They never shy away from social media PDA, and are not afraid from showing that they are madly in love. This is what happened recently. A few days back, Asim took to his Instagram handle to share a mesmerzing picture of himself, and his ladylove dropped cute comment on it. In the picture, the BB 13 finalist can be seen relaxing in a lawn all alone, as he gazes at the sun. Wearing a white t-shirt and black lowers, Asim is seen thinking about something as he does not look at the camera, but his posture makes it evident that some thoughts are surely running in his mind.

While we couldn't figure out what was going on in Asim's mind, looks like his girlfriend Himanshi knew what has running within him. Dropping a sweet comment on the picturesque image, Himanshi wrote, 'I will come soon.' Yes, the Punjabi singer-model assured loverboy Asim that she will meet him soon and be by his side sooner. Well, we're surprised, how Himanshi exactly knew what Asim might be missing with no words but only a picture. This only makes us feel that their bond is extremeley strong.

Meanwhile, the two were last seen sharing screen space in a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai. The Punjabi track was sung by Neha Kakkar and received an overwhelming response from the audienece. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you miss AsiManshi's chemsirty on BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

