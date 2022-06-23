Asim Riaz releases digital poster of his upcoming track Awaz; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz came into the limelight after participating in Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim met Himanshi Khurana, and the two fell for one another. At present, Asim and Himanshi are among the most loved couples in the television industry. Both enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and acting chops. Asim and Himanshi have been a part of numerous music videos post-Bigg Boss 13. Asim is all set to entertain the audiences as he has recently announced a new song titled 'Awaz'.

On 22 June 2022, Asim treated his followers by dropping the first look of the song in a digital motion picture format on his social media handle. Sharing this teaser, Asim captioned, "Loading #Awaz”. In the teaser, Asim, along with 3 other artists who are yet to be revealed are seen standing in front of a burning building, making fans wonder what Awaz will be all about. Fans have expressed their excitement for Asim's upcoming song and have flooded his comment section with their messages.

Click here to watch 'Awaz' poster

About Awaz:

Asim Riaz’s rap song Awaz is all about exhaling the negativity in today’s world may it be in form of uneven behavior or ruthless trolling, this song is noted to be a befitting reply to the trollers. The details of the song are yet to unveil but it is noted to be one of the most alarming tracks of the season. The teaser of #Awaz will be released on the 25th of June.

Asim and Himanshi have been dating for some time now and their ardent fans are eagerly waiting for the two to get hitched. However, they have never opened up about their marriage plans and a few days ago were spotted in the city as they came out of the store of India’s top designer Manish Malhotra. And after this, rumors were rife that the two will tie the knot soon but there was no official confirmation.

On the professional front, Asim was previously seen delivering hit tracks like ‘Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge’, Nights N Fights, and many more. Apart from this, Asim also starred in a music video titled 'Pinjara' where he collaborated with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. This song was also a big hit among their fans.

