Asim Riaz releases teaser of his new song ‘Tera Bhai’ for Umar Riaz as he flexes his toned muscles

Asim Riaz was one of the most popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He became popular in the season for his friendship with late actor Sidharth Shukla. He has been sharing songs and rap tracks after coming out of the house. The model-actor has recently shared the teaser of his upcoming rap titled as ‘Tera Bhai’.

In the teaser of the upcoming rap song, he is seen flaunting his ripped body. He is seen shirtless as he sits on a bike and poses for the camera. He shared the details of the song in the caption and wrote, “‘TERA BHAI’ official teaser! @umarriazz91 @asimriaz77.official ft @roachkilla1 Full song out on 01.01.2022 Get Ready Squad this one gonna make you’ll groove #UmarSquad #Umararmy #Asimsquad.”

See teaser here-

The actor has also mentioned that the song is about the strong bond of the brother. Umar Riaz is presently one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 and he has been playing exceedingly well. He is getting highly appreciated by the audience for his game. Presently, he is seen forming a bond with wildcard entry Rashami Desai.

Asim Riaz was one of the contestants of the show Bigg Boss 13, where he formed a good bond with late Sidharth Shukla. But by the end of the game, they were seen at loggerheads as the game got aggressive. He also found love on the show in the form of Himanshi Khurana. They have been going strong after the show and often share pictures together. They also worked together in music videos.



