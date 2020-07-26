  1. Home
  2. tv

Asim Riaz reminds us of Superman as he unbuttons his shirt and flaunts his washboard abs in his latest photo

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz yet again shared a picture of his chiselled body and six pack abs, but this time his picture has a 'Superman' connection. Take a look.
6009 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 03:08 pm
Asim Riaz reminds us of Superman as he unbuttons his shirt and flaunts his washboard abs in his latest photoAsim Riaz reminds us of Superman as he unbuttons his shirt and flaunts his washboard abs in his latest photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When you think of a celebrity in the Indian Television world who has the hottest and fittest body, Asim Riaz's name is sure to shine at the top. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist has made many skip a heartbeat with her chiselled body and washboard board abs. The young star's love for fitness is not hidden from anyone, and he is completely dedicated to his workout regime. Even during his stay in the BB 13 house, there was never a day when the Kashmiri boy skipped his workout sessions, despite tiring tasks and household work. 

Now, when he is constantly on the run for new projects, he still keeps up to his workout sessions diligently and has toned his body well. The handsome hunk now his a perfectly shaped body, with six-pack abs, which he built after hours of workout. Asim time and again keeps posting pictures of his awe-inspiring body and leaves fans mesmerized. Yesterday yet again, he flaunted his physique, but this time his picture had a 'Superman' connection. Yes, you read that right!

ALSO READ: When Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla couldn't stop laughing as Vishal Aditya Singh was put in jail in Bigg Boss 13

In his latest picture, Asim has unbuttoned his shirt to show off his lean body and abs, but his posture gives us Superman vibes. Yes, the way he is standing with his hands on the hips and chin-up is giving us complete Superman feels. The only thing missing here is the costume, and if that is there than Asim is certainly fit to be called our very own 'Indian Superman' with jaw-dropping looks. Well, not to miss, white suits the Kashmiri model, and adds an extra charm to his personality. 

Take a look at Asim's lastest photo here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Meanwhile, the BB 13 runner-up is prepping up for his third music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana which is sung by Arijit Singh. What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn't Asim have a 'perfect body?' Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: When Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana couldn't stop hugging each other as latter exited Bigg Boss 13; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement