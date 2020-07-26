Asim Riaz reminds us of Superman as he unbuttons his shirt and flaunts his washboard abs in his latest photo

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz yet again shared a picture of his chiselled body and six pack abs, but this time his picture has a 'Superman' connection. Take a look.

When you think of a celebrity in the Indian Television world who has the hottest and fittest body, Asim Riaz's name is sure to shine at the top. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist has made many skip a heartbeat with her chiselled body and washboard board abs. The young star's love for fitness is not hidden from anyone, and he is completely dedicated to his workout regime. Even during his stay in the BB 13 house, there was never a day when the Kashmiri boy skipped his workout sessions, despite tiring tasks and household work.

Now, when he is constantly on the run for new projects, he still keeps up to his workout sessions diligently and has toned his body well. The handsome hunk now his a perfectly shaped body, with six-pack abs, which he built after hours of workout. Asim time and again keeps posting pictures of his awe-inspiring body and leaves fans mesmerized. Yesterday yet again, he flaunted his physique, but this time his picture had a 'Superman' connection. Yes, you read that right!

ALSO READ: When Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla couldn't stop laughing as Vishal Aditya Singh was put in jail in Bigg Boss 13

In his latest picture, Asim has unbuttoned his shirt to show off his lean body and abs, but his posture gives us Superman vibes. Yes, the way he is standing with his hands on the hips and chin-up is giving us complete Superman feels. The only thing missing here is the costume, and if that is there than Asim is certainly fit to be called our very own 'Indian Superman' with jaw-dropping looks. Well, not to miss, white suits the Kashmiri model, and adds an extra charm to his personality.

Take a look at Asim's lastest photo here:

Meanwhile, the BB 13 runner-up is prepping up for his third music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana which is sung by Arijit Singh. What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn't Asim have a 'perfect body?' Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: When Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana couldn't stop hugging each other as latter exited Bigg Boss 13; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×