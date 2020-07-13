Asim Riaz REVEALS details of his next project & it has an Arijit Singh and Himanshi Khurana connection

Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz dropped some major hints about his upcoming project as he came live on Instagram to chat with his fans on the special occasion of his birthday. Here's what he revealed about his next project.

Asim Riaz is celebrating his birthday today (July 13, 2020), and on his special occasion, the handsome hunk decided to have a heart-to-heart talk with his extended family aka his fans. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up went live on his official Instagram handle at 4 pm to have a candid conversation with his fans. Not only did share some details about his days, but also answered several questions from fans. As soon as he came live on Insta, his fans bombarded him with sweet birthday wishes and blessings.

However, the one consistent question asked throughout Asim's live session was about his upcoming project. Yes, the Kashmiri actor and model's fans were curious to know how is he going to entertain them next after his recent song 'Teri Gali' with Barbie Mann. Since fans requested Asim so much, he did not shy away from spilling the beans about his upcoming project. Yes, Asim revealed about his new project and shared some huge secrets about it.

The handsome hunk revealed that he is soon going to feature in another music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. But there's more to it, he further added that the song is sung by none other than Bollywood's most-loved singer Arijit Singh. Yes, you read that absolutely right! Asim's next music video has an Arijit Singh and Himanshi Khurana connection. Asim also said that he had been continuously shooting for the same since the last three days. The song featuring Asim, Himanshi, and Arijit is made under the T-series banner and might come out in two weeks' time from now.

Though he did not reveal the name of the song, the details he shared, are sure leaving everyone curious to know more about it. Many fans immediately asked when will the poster of this song be out, its release date, and more. However, Asim has kept all that under wraps, and his fans have to wait to know more about it.

Take a look at a fan post of Asim's chat here:

Well, this surely is a big surprise by Asim to his fans on his birthday. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. Are you excited about Asim's upcoming music video with Himanshi and Arijit? Let us know in the comment section below.

