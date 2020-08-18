Asim Riaz REVEALS he is shooting in Lonavala for a project; Is it for his fourth song with Himanshi Khurana?

Asim Riaz recently took to his social media handle to share a video from Lonavala and revealed that he is shooting for his new project there, and we're wondering if that is the location for his fourth music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Read on.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are the 'IT' couple of the entertainment world right now. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, became friends first, and later fell in love. Ever since their stint in the -hosted show, AsiManshi has been making heads turn with their personal as well as professional life. They are touted to be one of the most hit jodis, and have already featured in three music videos together, which have received an overwhelming response.

Recently, Himanshi exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that she and Asim are all set to join hands for another song, which will be their fourth collaboration. The Punjabi model-singer did not reveal much about their upcoming project, but she disclosed that it will be a love-based romantic song, sung by a renowned singer. Just a few days ago, Asim took to his Instagram handle to share a video from Lonavala and shared that he is there to shoot a new project, and we're wondering if he is talking about his song with ladylove Himanshi Khurana? If not that, is Asim coming up with yet another big surprise for his fans?

In the video, Asim can be seen heard saying, 'I'm in Lonavala, shooting another project, another surprise for you guys. But, I'm just tripping on the beauty of this place.' Well, Asim's video somewhere hints that Lonavala is the location wherein the lovebirds are shooting for their fourth song together, however, the details regarding AsiManshi's forthcoming project are yet to be known. Not to miss, Asim looks suave in his all-white look, and the scenic beauty behind him is just breathtaking.

Meanwhile, Asim has been sharing many videos from the same spot recently, and his looks are taking the internet by storm. He also flaunted some tattoos in his pictures yesterday, and fans couldn't stop crushing over him. Asim and Himanshi have done three songs previously, Kalla Sohna Nai, Khayaal Rakhya Kar, and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for AsiManshi's fourth song together? Let us know in the comment section below.

