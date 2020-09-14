Asim Riaz REVEALS his new song with Afsos Karoge singer Stebin Ben will be OUT soon; Shares intriguing photo

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz dropped a 'major' surprise for fans recently as he revealed that his upcoming song his going to go on floors soon. The handsome hunk also shared an awe-inspiring photo, leaving fans excited. Take a look.

Asim Riaz is unstoppable, and we're not just saying. The Kashmiri boy entered Bigg Boss 13 and charmed everyone with his good looks. Much to everyone's surprise, Asim also made it to the top 2 with his right attitude, and game plans. While he did not win the BB 13 trophy, but he surely won millions of hearts, and went on to become 'people's winner.' Ever since his stint in the controversial reality show, Asim has been soaring high on success.

The handsome hunk has been entertaining the viewers with back-to-back music videos. To date, Asim might have featured in more than five music videos, and all of them have received an overwhelming response from his fans. And now, the model-actor is all set to enthrall fans with another music video. Yes, you read that right! Yesterday, Asim took to his social media handle to drop a 'major' surprise for fans and revealed that his upcoming song will soon be out.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz gives fans weekend fitspiration as he flaunts his pumped up muscles and well toned body; See photo

He also shared an intriguing photo of himself, wherein he is seen wearing an oversized jacket, flaunting his abs, and looks 'hot.' His posture, the stern look on his face, speaks volumes about this upcoming music video. It looks like it is going to be something thoroughly interesting and intense. His long messy hair adds charm to his overall look, and fans cannot stop drooling over him. They bombarded the comment section expressing how excited they are fo Asim's forthcoming song.

He also shared that his upcoming song is voiced by none other than Stebin Ben, who was the singer for his and Himanshi Khurana's latest release 'Afsos Karoge.' Asim also tagged a girl named 'Sehnoor,' who might be his co-star in the song. Stebin Ben replied to Asim's post and commented, 'This song will be fire. Believe me.'

Take a look at Asim's post here:

Well, are you excited about Asim Riaz's upcoming song? Do you want the handsome hunk to do other projects also other than music videos? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz goes 'shirtless' as he REVEALS his temporary upper body tattoo and fans are left awestruck; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×