Asim Riaz, Sakshi's song Veham by Armaan Malik will tug at your heart as it shows the pain of unrequited love

Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik's much-awaited music video 'Veham' has finally been released today. The song will leave you emotional as it shows the bittersweet pain of unrequited love. The duo's chemistry will leave you awestruck.

'I love dreaming because in my dreams you are actually mine'... this aptly describes the essence of Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik's song 'Veham.' Yes, the much-awaited music video has finally dropped in today (December 14, 2020), and it will leave you emotional. As expected 'Veham' is a song about 'one-sided love.' While Asim is madly, totally, and completely in love with Sakshi (Juhi in the song), she considers him as her best friend.

The music video begins with Asim painting his love for Sakshi as she makes some beautiful portraits of her. One would expect her to be overwhelmed by the love he has for her, she rather taunts him saying they're just best friends and not a couple. While this was enough to break Asim's heart, she asks him to help her make her boyfriend jealous by going out on dates with her. Asim, the loverboy, stands speechless. He agrees to help her, as her happiness matters to him more than his pain.

After spending some moments with Asim, when Juhi's boyfriend returns, she leaves him all alone again. Though Asim wishes to hold her hand, he sacrifices his love. However, the major turn takes place, as Juhi and her boyfriend get hit by a car, and take their heavenly abode. But, as it is said, 'true love never dies,' Asim continues to love her unconditionally and make her paintings, now without even having her in front of his eyes.

Veham shows the bittersweet pain of unrequited love, and it will definitely hit the right chords of your heart. Throughout the video, Asim does not speak any word, except the last part, but through his silence speaks so much. His expressions are on point, and his acting chops a top-notch. He makes you feel the pain through his eyes, and it is marvellous. Sakshi does a decent job too, but Asim steals the show. The duo looks cute together.

Armaan Malik's soothing and calming voice is the cherry on the cake for Veham. Rashmi Virag's soul-stirring lyrics, and Manan Bhardwaj heart-touching music, will surely tug your heartstrings. Have you watched Asim and Sakshi's song 'Veham' yet? How did you like it? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

