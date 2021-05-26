Asim Riaz says he has no qualms talking about Himanshi Khurana: Weird when people mix personal & professional

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are popular celebrities and enjoy a massive fan following. Their fans want to see them married, but the singer shared his thoughts on this.

Singer-actor Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana first met in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. It was surely not love at first sight but slowly they fell for each other. They later started dating each other. And since then has been going strong. There were rumours also that the couple had parted ways, but it was dismissed when both were spotted together at the airport. Asim and Himanshi are not very vocal about their relationship but often news of their marriage comes up.

Talking to Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, the singer said that he has no problem talking about Himanshi in public. “But it becomes weird when people mix professional and personal. I think these two are a separate thing and should be looked at in that manner,” he added. The singer has recently released his first Punjabi rap song ‘Back to Start’ and it was liked by his girlfriend. He is planning to release more songs in the future and has started preparation also.

There were reports that the couple will be getting married soon. But the singer said that he wants to focus on his singing career more and there is no marriage on cards. ‘Whenever it will happen, we will share all details with our fans,’ he had said. Their fans are eagerly waiting for them to see as a married couple.

Recently, both were spotted at the airport. They were returning from an undisclosed destination. Both were twinning in black casual attire.

