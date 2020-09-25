Asim Riaz & Sehnoor's groovy, funky version of 'Badan Pe Sitaare' will make want to put on your dancing shoes

After a long wait, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's recreation of the iconic Badan Pe Sitaare has been released, and the foot-tapping number will make you want to groove to its tunes. Take a look.

Asim Riaz fans make some noise! The Kashmiri boy is back with another music video. Yes, Asim's much-awaited song with Sehnoor, 'Badan Pe Sitaare' has finally dropped today (September 25, 2020). This recreation of the evergreen song is groovy, funky, and full of fun. The 60's cult song has got its own millennial's version, and one might get to hear it at parties from now on.

The first glimpse of the song will definitely remind you of Asim's first song 'Mere Angne Mein Song' where he appears magically and flaunts his abs, remember? You'll find a similar opening in 'Badan Pe Sitaare' and Asim's fit bod is going to leave you awestruck. Joining him is debutante Sehnoor, who will catch your attention with her moves, and style throughout the video. This 2.0 version of the retro song is all about lights, glitter, glamour, dance, and fun. It is an all-out foot-tapping number, which will make you want to put on your dancing shoes, but fails to be on your 'favourite dance number list.'

As we earlier told you, it has a 'funky modern touch' to the evergreen song. Set inside a club, Asim and Sehnoor's Badan Pe Sitaare is likable but does not leave a mark. To put it simply, this remake does not quite do justice to the expectations. You would better like listening to the original song rather than this one.

Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say, this version of Badan Pe Sitaare is 'overdone.' From the lights to the gloss, from the editing to costumes, everything seems to have gone overboard. The music does not feel new, and the lyrics are also not quite catchy. Overall, it is a song you can listen once, but not on a loop.

While the song quite fails to catch to attention with its lyrics and music, but Asim and Sehnoor's flirtatious is sure to grab eyeballs. Moreover, Asim's look is just amazing. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant will is the 'highlight' of this remake Badan Pe Sitaare version. From his styling to his hairdo, from his moves to his confidence, everything is just wow. In fact, with perfection, he lip-syncs the lyrics will leave you amazed. This song proves, Asim is certainly a 'star boy.'

Well, if you're a true and die-hard Asim Riaz fan, you should not miss this one, cause he comes out quite natural. The music is recreated by Rahul Singh, while it is sung by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor. The eye-catching video is directed by Aman Prajapat. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

