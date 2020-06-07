Asim Riaz shares an adorable BTS picture with Himanshi Khurana from their upcoming song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'

After Kalla Sohna Nahi, Aism Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to entice fans with another music video 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from it with his ladylove and it is too cute to miss. Take a look.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are touted to be one of the cutest couples of the Indian Television industry right now. Their love story is nothing less than a Bollywood masala movie. They met inside the controversial Bigg Boss 13 house, became friends, and got attracted. However, it wasn't so easy, as Himanshi was already in a relationship, and Asim just couldn't stop himself from falling in love with the Punjabi Kudi. He kept expressing his love time and again, and eventually, Himanshi also realized her feelings for the Kashmiri model-actor.

Himanshi entered the BB 13 house again after being evicted, just to express her feelings for Asim, and the two became a couple on National TV. While many thought that this complicated love-story was all a set-up for the show, it turned out to be extremely wrong. The two continued their relationship after the show, and are heading strong ever since. They are madly and deeply in love with each other and do not shy away from showing it to the world. They are in a happy space both, personally and professionally.

Unlike other couples, AsiManshi (as affectionately called by fans) are not only together in their personal life, but also their professional one. How do you ask? Well, the duo has been collaborating for several projects together. First, they left their fans awestruck with their first music video together, 'Kalla Sohna Nai.' Their chemistry wowed everyone, and fans couldn't stop rooting for them. Now, just a few days ago, the duo announced another collaboration and revealed that they are featuring in another music video. Yes, AsiManshi is coming up with another song titled 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' and their fans cannot keep calm.

They shared the poster recently, and now Asim has treated his fans with a special BTS picture from the song. He took to his Instagram handle to share the post the photo, wherein Asim is looking dapper in a blue shirt and brown pants, and Himanshi looks gorgeous in a full red Punjabi suit. While Asim is seen seated, Himanshi is standing very close to him as they pose for a click. They look extremely cute together and make for a happy and adorable couple. The view is also quite scenic, which adds to the overall appeal of the photo.

Well, Asim did not really right a caption for the picture, and we think it's fair because the photo itself speaks volumes about their bond. However, he used a king's crow emoticon, to convey that they're the ruling couple, and we don't disagree. In fact, the stylish couple does look like a king and queen.

Talking about AsiManshi's song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar', it is sung by Preet Inder, and the music video will be released on June 10 (2020). What are your thoughts on this beautiful picture of the BB 13 duo? Are you excited for their new music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

