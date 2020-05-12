Asim Riaz shares a hearty laugh with his mother in THIS picture; Says 'Seeing my mama smile is a blessing'

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz shared an awe-inspiring picture with his mother on his Instagram handle as he expressed how her smile changes his life. Take a look.

Asim Riaz is one of the most loved heartthrobs of the entertainment world right now. The young man became a household name after his amazing journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house. When he stepped in the show, not many of us knew him, but as he came out, everyone was singing praises for the Jammu and Kashmir boy. With his handsome looks, respectful attitude, and understanding to handle situations, Asim made a special place in the hearts of the audience. A talk about BB 13 is incomplete without mentioning his contribution to the show.

He might have not won the trophy, but he surely earned the respect of many fans. Today, he has a fan army of his own, and the handsome hunk surely knows how to keep them happy. The model-actor keeps giving glimpses of his personal life on social media, and his recent picture will melt your heart. While we've all seen Asim's brother Umar and his father, we did not quite get to know or see Asim's mother. But, the Kashmiri boy has finally dropped in an adorable picture with his mommy dearest and it will make you go 'aww.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana's childhood PHOTO dolled up as a bride is adorable; Take a look

The BB 13 contestant shared a monochrome photo of his mother and him, wherein they are seen having a hearty laugh together. The smile on their faces speaks volumes of their bond, and they look too cute together. The mother-son duo is seen enjoying some chai-biscuits in each other's company as they relax in their garden area. Along with this beautiful picture, Asim also penned down a sweet note expressing his feelings for her dear mom. He wrote, 'I see my mama smile that is a blessing. I see the change I see the message.'

Take a look at Asim's picture with his mother here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't they simply cute together? Do you want to see the BB 13 finalist post more pictures with his beautiful mommy? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×