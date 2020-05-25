Asim Riaz shares his monochrome PHOTO urging people to live joyfully; Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana loves it

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz dropped in a handsome monochrome picture of himself on his Instagram handle and his ladylove Himanshi Khurana cannot stop gushing over it. Take a look.

Asim Riaz did not win the Bigg Boss 13 title, but he's often called the 'people’s champion' of the show. With his true nature and personality, the handsome hunk is still in the hearts of many people. He is lauded for being true to the game and showing his real side. Well, BB 13 has ended three months ago, but Asim still manages to garner attention for whatever he does. And this time he is in the news yet again, but this time for all the romantic and beautiful reasons.

The Kashmiri model-actor's relationship with Himasnhi Khurana is not hidden from anyone. The two met on 's show and fell in love. While it took some time for them to express their feelings, but now that they have declared their love, there's no looking back. The two leave no stone unturned to show their love for each other and often make heads turn with their adorable social media. And this is what happened recently. AsiManshi as lovingly called by their fans, made people go 'aww' with their cute romance on social.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz relaxes on a lawn alone amid lockdown; Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana assures she'll meet him soon

Recently, Asim took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of himself, wherein he was seen wearing a black pullover, and looked handsome as ever. With this dapper photo, Asim urged people to live their life happily and make the most of each day. He captioned it as, 'Do Right. Strive to live joyfully. Know you are enough. Earn each day.' Fans couldn't stop crushing over how handsome Asim looked in the picture. But, there was a special person who was all hearts for him. Yes, we're talking about Asim's ladylove Himanshi.

The Punjabi singer-model took the chance to mesmerize everyone with her awe-inspiring comment on her beau's picture, and left us all 'awestruck.' It looks like she was left speechless as she did not write anything, but only left some emojis with hearts. Well, we understand Himanshi's feelings completely as we were also swayed by Asim's hotness in the photo.

Take a look at Asim's picture here:

Meanwhile, the two are enjoying quarantine at their respective house, far from each other, and it seems like the lovebirds are yearning to meet each other once the lockdown ends. Aren't they simply adorable and giving us all 'couple goals'? Are you missing AsiManshi's chemistry in the BB 13 house? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill teasing Asim Riaz in this THROWBACK video will make you miss Bigg Boss 13

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×