Asim Riaz shares an inspiring note on 'love what you do' as he flaunts his perfectly toned body; See photos

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share some handsome pictures of himself along with a thought-provoking message. Take a look.

Asim Riaz captured millions of hearts with his good looks, personality, and humble nature in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He entered the show almost as a nobody between stars, but with his amazing stint, exited the show with celebrity status.' The Kashmiri boy reached the finals but unfortunately couldn't bag the winner's trophy. However, he earned a massive fan base, who even after BB 13 keep supporting him and showering him with love. Today, anything and everything he posts on social media get viral, within some moments.

The handsome hunk is known for his love for fitness. He never misses a chance to flaunt his body, which he has built with hard work and dedication. Recently, Asim yet again showed off his perfectly toned body, lean figure, six-pack abs, and shaped jawline, as he posted some pictures on his Instagram handle. Undoubtedly, Asim looks handsome as ever, but this time, the model-turned-actor caught our attention with his inspiring message in the caption. He wrote a thought-provoking note that urged everyone to love what they do in life.

The BB 13 finalist wrote, 'Grind without passion will grind to a halt. Love what and who you give your time to.' In one of his photos, he looks dapper in a bright yellow shirt, with open buttons flaunting his chiselled body, while the other is a monochrome image. Asim is a complete fitness freak and never misses his workout seshs despite a hectic schedule.

Take a look at Asim's post here:

Meanwhile, Asim is gearing up for his third song with ladylove Himanshi Khurana, which will be sung by Arijit Singh. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for AsiManshi's upcoming project? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

