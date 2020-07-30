  1. Home
  2. tv

Asim Riaz shares an inspiring note on 'love what you do' as he flaunts his perfectly toned body; See photos

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share some handsome pictures of himself along with a thought-provoking message. Take a look.
21173 reads Mumbai
Asim Riaz shares an inspiring note on 'love what you do' as he flaunts his perfectly toned body; See photosAsim Riaz shares an inspiring note on 'love what you do' as he flaunts his perfectly toned body; See photos

Asim Riaz captured millions of hearts with his good looks, personality, and humble nature in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He entered the show almost as a nobody between stars, but with his amazing stint, exited the show with celebrity status.' The Kashmiri boy reached the finals but unfortunately couldn't bag the winner's trophy. However, he earned a massive fan base, who even after BB 13 keep supporting him and showering him with love. Today, anything and everything he posts on social media get viral, within some moments. 

The handsome hunk is known for his love for fitness. He never misses a chance to flaunt his body, which he has built with hard work and dedication. Recently, Asim yet again showed off his perfectly toned body, lean figure, six-pack abs, and shaped jawline, as he posted some pictures on his Instagram handle. Undoubtedly, Asim looks handsome as ever, but this time, the model-turned-actor caught our attention with his inspiring message in the caption. He wrote a thought-provoking note that urged everyone to love what they do in life. 

ALSO READ: When Asim Riaz was caught between Neha Kakkar and ladylove Himanshi Khurana; Watch video

The BB 13 finalist wrote, 'Grind without passion will grind to a halt. Love what and who you give your time to.' In one of his photos, he looks dapper in a bright yellow shirt, with open buttons flaunting his chiselled body, while the other is a monochrome image. Asim is a complete fitness freak and never misses his workout seshs despite a hectic schedule. 

Take a look at Asim's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grind without passion will grind to a halt. Love what and who you give your time to.

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Meanwhile, Asim is gearing up for his third song with ladylove Himanshi Khurana, which will be sung by Arijit Singh. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for AsiManshi's upcoming project? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: When Shehnaaz Gill called Asim Riaz 'underdog' and said he had the potential to win Bigg Boss 13; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement