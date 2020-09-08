Asim Riaz shares the 'key' to success and fitness as he flaunts his chiselled abs in latest PHOTOS

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz shared some awe-inspiring photos on his social media handle, wherein he is flaunting his well-toned abs, and fans just can't keep calm. He also revealed the 'key' to success and fitness.

When it comes to giving fitness and workout goals from the former Bigg Boss 13 batch, no one is better than Asim Riaz. The Kashmiri boy's love for a healthy body and mind is not hidden from anyone. He is someone who worships his daily workout routine and never skips a day from his workout sessions, in any condition. Since his BB 13 days, Asim has been inspiring others to take 'fitness' seriously, and his chiselled body has been giving 'goals' to many.

Asim has been busy with multiple projects ever since his BB 13 came to an end. However, the young man has maintained his body, and only polished it further with heavy workout during the lockdown period. The handsome hunk keeps mesmerizing fans with awe-inspiring pictures of his well-toned body on his social media, every now and then. Despite, Asim posting pictures of his well-defined physique, his fans seem to never get enough of him and yearn for more.

Recently, Asim again showed off his toned abs in recent pictures, as he unbuttoned his shirt for the camera. In the pictures, he is seen wearing a red-shirt, and it looks like his clicks in from 'Udaipur' as he has shared some photos while shooting in the City of Lakes some days ago. With these enthralling pictures, Asim also shared a thought-provoking message and revealed the 'key' to success and fitness. He captioned the photos as 'Consistency is the key.'

Take a look at Asim's post here:

Within moments, his fans showered him with love, and they couldn't stop gushing over his looks and 'perfect abs'. Well, we must say, Asim is certainly raising the temperatures on social media with his 'hot bod.' Meanwhile, Asim was last seen in the music video 'Afsos Karoge' with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. He is soon going to surprise fans with another project. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

