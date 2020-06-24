Asim Riaz shares the poster and release date of next music video with Guru Randhawa and Barbie Mann

Asim Riaz has taken to social media to share the poster of his next music video and well, fans are all hearts for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Check out the poster and his post here.

Asim Riaz did his first-ever music video with Jacqueline Fernandez and soon after, we saw him share the screen space with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. In fact, the two have done two music videos together, one of which came out rather recently but, it looks like there is not stopping the Bigg Boss 13 contestant as he is onto his next video, and this time, it is a different lead opposite him.

Titled Teri Gali, Asim will be sharing the screen space with Barbie Mann and he took to social media to reveal the details, including the release date and the poster. He wrote, "he Wait is over, Teri Gali by @barbie_maan is going to be released on 28th June 11 AM. I am sure you guys gonna love it. As you guys have given love to my all projects I hope you guys are gonna love and support this too."

Check out Asim Riaz's post here:

Meanwhile, this comes as a sweet surprise for the fans as they have been waiting to see more of him and hence, this is just it. Given the lockdown and the Coronavirus outbreak, this is a treat for all his fans and after the success of all this work so far, we bet we might see more of him in the time to come and that is exactly how fans want things to happen, don't they?

Are you excited about it? Drop your comments in the section below.

