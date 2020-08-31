Asim Riaz shows fans the 'perfect' way to click a cool carfie; See Photo

Bigg Boss 13 fame recently rocked the 'Kala Chashmah' look as he clicked a cool selfie from his car, and fans are crushing over him. Take a look.

Asim Riaz, a young man from Kashmir, who swooned everyone with his journey in Bigg Boss 13. When Aism had entered the BB 13 house, little did he or the viewers would have imagined that he would establish himself as one of the most loved contestants on the show. But, he did, and how! It has been over six months that BB 13 has bid aideu to fans, and now the launch of Bigg Boss 14 is nearing. However, Asim is among the few BB 13 inamtes, who is still receiving all the love, support and blessings from fans.

The model-turned-actor is quite active on social media, and makes sure to interact with fans by sharing glimpses from his personal and work life. While Asim has been busy with several projects in his kitty, he keeps sharing pictures of himself enjoying the little breaks during his hectic schedule. Recently, Asim shared a 'cool' cafie, and it has left fans gawking. In the picture, Asim looks suave in his denim shirt, black glares, and a little messy hair. The stern expression on his face has fans going gaga.

While Asim rocks the 'Kala Chashmah' look, fans cannot stop gushing over how he has kept the first two buttons of his shirt open to tease them with this chiselled body. Many fans commented on his post calling the photo 'LIT' and we couldn't agree more. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Asim has just shown everyone the 'perfect' way to click a cool selfie while sitting inside the car.

Take a look at Asim's recent post here:

Meanwhile, he recently shared pictures from Udaipur (Rajasthan), where he is shooting for his upcoming project. He also has a music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana coming up soon, which will be AsiManshi's fourth song together after Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

