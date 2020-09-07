Asim Riaz shows off his abs as he relaxes on a couch and leaves his fans awestruck; See Photos

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz gives vibes of a 'king on the throne' as he sits in style on a couch, and his fans cannot stop crushing over his looks. Check it out.

Asim Riaz has been hogging headlines ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The young boy, who hails from Kashmir, left everyone awestruck with his 'good looks' within a few minutes of his entry. When he entered the BB 13 house with several well-known faces from the entertainment world, little did anyone think that he would survive till the end, and come out as a 'star' himself. But, with his friendly nature, maturity, and game sense, Asim became the first runner-up and left everyone surprised.

Though Asim did not manage to win the BB 13 title, he certainly won millions of hearts, and they regarded him as 'people's winner.' He has a 'massive' fan base, who keep showering him with love and support in all his ventures. While it has been quite some time with BB 13 bidding adieu to fans, Asim keeps his fans engaged through his social media handle. He is quite active on Instagram, and never misses a chance to share his whereabouts with his fans. Almost every day, Asim shares pictures of himself, either from his leisure sessions, or his workdays.

Recently, Asim shared some photos from his relaxing times at home, and it has got fans talking. In the pictures, Asim is seen flaunting his well-toned abs as she relaxes on a couch, and fans are left awestruck. Wearing a dark blue checkered shirt, brown pants, and leather boots, Asim looks every bit stylish, and fans called him 'hot.' As usual, Asim kept some buttons of his shirt open, to show off his body, and it is just awe-inspiring.

The handsome hunk is seen posing for the camera, and his intense looks are too hot to handle. With this postures, Asim is giving vibes of a 'king on the throne', and fans are going gaga over him.

Take a look at Asim's latest pictures here:

The Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up was recently seen in a music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana titled 'Afsos Karoge,' and it has received an overwhelming response from AsiManshi fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

