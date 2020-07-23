  1. Home
Asim Riaz shows off his 'post tan' body and fans can't stop gushing over his six pack abs; See photo

Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz recently dropped a drooly-worthy picture flaunting his washboard abs and chiselled body. Fans can't stop praising his love for fitness. Take a look.
2020-07-23
Asim Riaz shows off his 'post tan' body and fans can't stop gushing over his six pack abs; See photo
Asim Riaz's love for fitness is not hidden from anyone. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is a complete fitness freak and never misses out on his workout regime. Even during his stint in the BB 13, Asim was very particular about working on his body, despite the tasks and household chores. He often keeps sharing pictures of his well-toned body and inspires fans to take physical health seriously along with mental well-being. Every time, Asim drops a picture of himself, his fans go gaga, and shower praises for his dedication. 

Yesterday (July 23, 2020), the Kashmiri model-actor yet again made his fans go 'wow' as he showed off his washboard abs and chiselled body. He shared a shirtless mirror selfie flaunting his 'post tan' body and took the internet by storm. In the photo, Asim's perfect shaped abs, biceps, are clearly visible and it is a sight to watch. Though Asim did not show his face in the picture, his rugged look captured the hearts of millions. We must say when it comes to good looks and perfect body, no one can beat this Jammu and Kashmir lad. 

Within moments of Asim sharing his awe-inspiring photo, his fans bombarded the comment section showering praises and love on him. While many called Asim's look 'super hot,' others were gushing over his 'six-pack abs'. Some even asked him to work harder and get eight pack abs, and looking at Asim's passion for fitness, it seems like the handsome hunk is aiming for it. 

Take a look at Asim's picture here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Post Tan Body looking like this ..!!

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Meanwhile, Asim will soon be seen in another music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana which will be sung by Arijit Singh. This will be AsiManshi's third track together. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

