Asim Riaz suffers injuries after he was attacked by goons while cycling; Fans pray for his health

Bigg Boss 13's first-runner up Asim Riaz revealed that he was attacked by some goons while cycling on the streets. The Kashmiri boy suffered bruises on his body. Here's how his fans have reacted to the situation.

Asim Riaz became a household name after his spectacular stint in Bigg Boss 13. Though he did not win the trophy, he made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Asim today has a fan arm of his own, who shower him with love and support. However, yesterday Asim fans got a huge shock as the Kashmiri boy revealed that he was attacked by 'some guys' while he was cycling on the streets. He took to his social media handle to talk about the unfortunate incident and showed the injuries that he has suffered on his body due to the attack.

The handsome hunk had headed out to cycle for some time but came across a horrific accident. In his Instagram stories, Asim is heard saying, 'I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front.' Asim who is known for his strong personality also added, 'Everything is cool. I still don’t give up.' The young star suffered bruises his arms, knees, thighs, and back. The motive or reason behind the attack on the former BB 13 contestant is not known yet.

As soon as Asim shared videos of this horrendous attack, his fans took to social media to support him in abundance. They prayed for his speedy recovery and wished for his good health. Many of Asim's fans were also enraged, and they showed their outrage on social media. Others praised Asim for smiling even when in pain, being strong, and not giving up. Later, Asim also shared videos of him resting at home with his with band-aids and turmeric lotion applied on his bruises.

Take a look at Asim fans' reaction on the incident:

Instagram story of @imrealasim , He was attacked by some goons from behind while he was cycling,they were in bike.Nothing serious but he sustained some wounds .Wishing you speedy recovery Asim,please complain to police #AsimRiaz @realhimanshi @Rac57Riaz pic.twitter.com/zMFl4dIPRH — Team AsiManshi (@TeamAsiManshiFC) August 5, 2020

Smiling thru his pain. "It's cool, I still won't give up." Words of a Braveheart. @JmuKmrPolice we fans of #AsimRiaz urge you to investigate this matter & ensure that the cowards who have attacked Asim Riaz are brought to book asap. Thanku. @imrealasim @realumarriaz pic.twitter.com/IGY1uSQyAb — Lubna TeamAsimRiaz (@Lubna_Lah) August 5, 2020

Despite everything,he was still smiling. You motivate us a lot champ,please take very good care of yourself. Stay strong. @imrealasim#AsimRiaz https://t.co/VbnPHhirpm — (@Sampurna4u) August 6, 2020

I'm really sad & angry saala hm apni country me hi safe nhi baher kya khaak safe feel krenge. Fuck u saalo jo peeche se aate h saalo samne see aao to pta chle tumhe tumhari auqat. #GetWellSoonAsim — Owais Bin Islam (@OwaisBinIslam1) August 6, 2020

Warrior is still smiling..when someone attacked @imrealasim frm behind, thn u won tht battle itself. Im sure u will absorb this pain too as this is warm up fr u .nw we can say haters r "COWARD"#GetWellSoonAsim #CowardHatersRIP pic.twitter.com/72xvICrAmK — Khiladi 786 (@khiladi786_1) August 6, 2020

This is hieght of cowardness and shamelessness.Please @imrealasim lodge a complaint against those goons. How badly he has got hurt.#GetwellSoonAsim pic.twitter.com/JIF3lmtgPT — AkashAsim Squad (@_Random_Spirit) August 5, 2020

@imrealasim you need to report the incident to the authorities. Its a request, pls do not ignore it casually. Its absolutely necessary that adequate safety measures are taken after this incident. We are deeply worried Asim. Pls take care of yourself. #GetWellSoonAsim — Lubna TeamAsimRiaz (@Lubna_Lah) August 5, 2020

On the professional front, Asim is all set to enthrall fans with another music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The song is titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Arijit Singh has given his voice to the song, while Amaal Mallik has composed it. The song will release on August 10 (2020).

Wishing Asim Riaz a speedy recovery!

