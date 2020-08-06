  1. Home
Asim Riaz suffers injuries after he was attacked by goons while cycling; Fans pray for his health

Bigg Boss 13's first-runner up Asim Riaz revealed that he was attacked by some goons while cycling on the streets. The Kashmiri boy suffered bruises on his body. Here's how his fans have reacted to the situation.
18711 reads Mumbai
Asim Riaz became a household name after his spectacular stint in Bigg Boss 13. Though he did not win the trophy, he made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Asim today has a fan arm of his own, who shower him with love and support. However, yesterday Asim fans got a huge shock as the Kashmiri boy revealed that he was attacked by 'some guys' while he was cycling on the streets. He took to his social media handle to talk about the unfortunate incident and showed the injuries that he has suffered on his body due to the attack. 

The handsome hunk had headed out to cycle for some time but came across a horrific accident. In his Instagram stories, Asim is heard saying, 'I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front.' Asim who is known for his strong personality also added, 'Everything is cool. I still don’t give up.' The young star suffered bruises his arms, knees, thighs, and back. The motive or reason behind the attack on the former BB 13 contestant is not known yet.

As soon as Asim shared videos of this horrendous attack, his fans took to social media to support him in abundance. They prayed for his speedy recovery and wished for his good health. Many of Asim's fans were also enraged, and they showed their outrage on social media. Others praised Asim for smiling even when in pain, being strong, and not giving up. Later, Asim also shared videos of him resting at home with his with band-aids and turmeric lotion applied on his bruises.

Take a look at Asim fans' reaction on the incident: 

On the professional front, Asim is all set to enthrall fans with another music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The song is titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Arijit Singh has given his voice to the song, while Amaal Mallik has composed it. The song will release on August 10 (2020). 

Wishing Asim Riaz a speedy recovery! 

