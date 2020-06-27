Asim Riaz thanks fans as they trend #AsimTeriGaliTomorrow a day ahead of the music video's release

Asim Riaz's new music video will be releasing tomorrow and a day ahead of the release, fans seem to be celebrating already. Check out some of the tweets right here.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has done multiple music videos post his stint on the reality show and all of them have managed to make quite a buzz online. And now, he is all set for yet another music video, but this time, it is not with Himanshi Khurana and fans will get to see his chemistry with Barbie Maan. In collaboration with Guru Randhawa, the duo will be seen in a music video titled Teri Gali, the poster of which he shared recently and announced the release date.

As the release is just a day away, fans have taken to twitter to trend #AsimTeriGaliTomorrow as a gesture to pump him up and Asim in turn, has thanked them for the same by sharing a tweet too. Fans have always made an attempt to create a buzz online every time he does something new and this one happens to be a different something and hence, it sure has managed to grab quite a few eyeballs with fans going gaga over the release already.

Check out Asim Riaz's tweet here:

Earlier, Asim has done two music videos with Himanshi Khurana and well, it won't be wrong to say that their off-screen chemistry sure relegated on-screen and fans were in awe of the two. His first music video was on the occasion of Holi, where he was seen with Jacqueline Fernandez and that also, hit off well with the fans. With his new video, just a day away from the release here's wishing the team all the best.

