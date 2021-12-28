Asim Riaz trolled for taking a dig at Shehnaaz Gill's dance video; His cousin clears the misunderstanding

Shehnaaz Gill, who is a Punjabi actress and singer, recently took part in an engagement party. The gorgeous actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was popular in the show for her innocence and for being close to late actor Sidharth Shukla. The sudden death of Sidharth came as a major blow for her and she was away from the social media for some time. She was recently seen dance and enjoying herself at a party and video of her dance is making rounds on the internet. Asim Riaz has commented on her video, owing to which he is getting slammed by the netizens. His cousin has come in his support and said the post is not about Shehnaaz.

Asim Riaz's latest tweet is according to fans is related to Shehnaaz Gill’s dance videos where he seems to be taking a dig at her. Fans of the actress feel the tweet was directed to Shehnaaz Gill. He had posted, “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld”.

Fans are slamming Asim Riaz for his tweet and many have mentioned he should be the last one to talk about relationships. 'Shame on Asim' is trending on Twitter after his cryptic tweet. See tweets here-

One wrote, “nhi tell me one thing ...kee if you would have been invited to the party to tum rote baith ke? tumhare hisab se she must be crying all day?...right....kahi bhee jaye...kissi bhee party wgera mai she must be crying.. ye besharmo jaise tweet krna band krdo..engagement ke chkr mai”.

Another wrote, “Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked wrong people. Today I have nothing to say. So disappointed Asim. Whoever this is for, everyone has the right to live their life the way they want to...”

A user tweeted, “Ppl get over loved ones so soon. For instance, A snake named Asim got over his buddy Sid for a girl, abused him n his late father, cursed him, tourchered him n what not. Also, Asim was releasing his carp rap songs just 2 days after the dismise of sid. So yeah guys, #NewWorld”.

Asim Riaz's has come in support of him on twitter, as he wrote, "Guys u need to chill.. I personally called @imrealasim and asked him.. he said nomaan I have my own life and my friends… too .. this was for them not for her.. Remember -He has always been the first for everyone when they needed him . WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ"

Asim and Sidharth were best friends in Bigg Boss 13 and their friendship was loved by the fans. However, as the game got aggressive, the two were at loggerheads and had some ugly fights.



