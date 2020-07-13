Asim Riaz turns a year older; Fans shower him with love, wishes, blessings and trend #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz

Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz, is celebrating his birthday today and his fans cannot keep calm. The Kashmiri model-actor's fans have bee showering him with immense love, blessings and good wishes on his special day. Take a look.

Asim Riaz fans are beyond happy today, and they have all the reasons to be. Well, it is Asim's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today (July 13, 2020). Yes, Asim has turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday. The Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up is officially 27-years-old now. While the Kashmiri model-actor has not yet given any glimpses of his birthday celebrations, his fans are going bonkers and cannot keep calm. Well, we understand Asim Riaz fans' happiness, as it's a special day of their loved one, and they have all the reasons to make merry of it.

The handsome hunks fans have been showering him with loads of love, blessings, and good wishes. They are doing all that they can to make Asim's birthday extra special and make him feel extra loved today. While they have been pouring love on Asim since mid-night, now they have started a trend for it with the hashtag '#HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz.' Fans of the former BB 13 contestant are celebrating him in every way possible. They are showing why they love Asim so much, and why he deserves all the love that he has now.

From being a model to doing small roles in Bollywood movies to participating in Bigg Boss 13 to becoming a star and doing music videos, Aism's fans are proud of the young man's journey so far. They are opening their hearts to him, promising to support him with the same zeal and praying for a fruitful future for him. Well, we must say, Asim's fans love him truly, and their endearing wishes are proof of that.

Take a look at Asim Riaz's fans' wishes for him:

Happy Birthday Asim Riaz @imrealasim. May God give you the strength and wisdom to smoothly surmount all the challenges life brings you. Stay blessed and enjoy your day to the fullest. May God almighty bless you with a life full of joy and happiness#HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac58Riaz) July 13, 2020

Most successful contestent, 4 Music videos after BB. The youth icon of India. Wishing you a very happy birthday God bless you

Keep rocking... #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz — BOHEMIA (@imbohemia7) July 13, 2020

It’s not about winning and losing; it’s about every day hard work and about thriving on a challenge. It’s about embracing the pain that you experience at the end of a race and not be afraid.I think people think hard and get afraid of a certain challenge. #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/lHvcMq2oj0 — Spandana ( Asim's B'DAY ) (@SpanSim15) July 13, 2020

One of a parent’s greatest joys is to see a child grow up, especially when their child grows up to become such an amazing person. I am sure @Rac57Riaz uncle and aunty are so proud of you Asim Riaz #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/Ce13oNKpW0 — Spandana ( Asim's B'DAY ) (@SpanSim15) July 13, 2020

#HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz

Trending No 1 in India.

The Youth Icon For sure. Good old trending days are back — Krutika Rao (@_kritikaRao_) July 13, 2020

Happy Birthday @imrealasim .

Everyone knows you are the real winner of BB13.

I am jealous that you are getting more work and quality work :(

Manisha BB ke baad kaam nahi de rahi :(.

Sorry for abusing you. #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz — M@nki (@Epigrammatist_) July 13, 2020

Asim Riaz is a true Winner, a true Rockstar, a true Person, a true Lover! The best best best guy. May you get everything you deserve in your life <3@imrealasim #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz

pic.twitter.com/5SYRu6mOMD — (@Beingkhanumar) July 13, 2020

The best people are those that make you smile more often.#HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/5pZaL2xs7M — Shaktiman (@Shaktiman_0412) July 13, 2020



Meanwhile, Asim was last seen in a music video titled 'Teri Gali' opposite Barbie Mann. The song received an overwhelming response and fast [riases the young man for his acting chops. His fans are now eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project and wish to see him in a movie now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's wishing Asim Riaz a very 'Happy Birthday.' May he rise and shine always!

