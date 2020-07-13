  1. Home
Asim Riaz turns a year older; Fans shower him with love, wishes, blessings and trend #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz

Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz, is celebrating his birthday today and his fans cannot keep calm. The Kashmiri model-actor's fans have bee showering him with immense love, blessings and good wishes on his special day. Take a look.
5140 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2020 01:48 pm
Asim Riaz fans are beyond happy today, and they have all the reasons to be. Well, it is Asim's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today (July 13, 2020). Yes, Asim has turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday. The Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up is officially 27-years-old now. While the Kashmiri model-actor has not yet given any glimpses of his birthday celebrations, his fans are going bonkers and cannot keep calm. Well, we understand Asim Riaz fans' happiness, as it's a special day of their loved one, and they have all the reasons to make merry of it. 

The handsome hunks fans have been showering him with loads of love, blessings, and good wishes. They are doing all that they can to make Asim's birthday extra special and make him feel extra loved today. While they have been pouring love on Asim since mid-night, now they have started a trend for it with the hashtag '#HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz.' Fans of the former BB 13 contestant are celebrating him in every way possible. They are showing why they love Asim so much, and why he deserves all the love that he has now. 

From being a model to doing small roles in Bollywood movies to participating in Bigg Boss 13 to becoming a star and doing music videos, Aism's fans are proud of the young man's journey so far. They are opening their hearts to him, promising to support him with the same zeal and praying for a fruitful future for him. Well, we must say, Asim's fans love him truly, and their endearing wishes are proof of that. 

Take a look at Asim Riaz's fans' wishes for him: 

Meanwhile, Asim was last seen in a music video titled 'Teri Gali' opposite Barbie Mann. The song received an overwhelming response and fast [riases the young man for his acting chops. His fans are now eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project and wish to see him in a movie now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Here's wishing Asim Riaz a very 'Happy Birthday.' May he rise and shine always! 

Credits :Twitter

