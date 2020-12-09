Asim Riaz unveils the FIRST look of his new song 'Veham'; Himanshi Khurana, Vishal Aditya Singh are awestruck

Asim Riaz is all set to enthrall fans with yet another music video. He revealed the first poster of his upcoming song titled 'Veham' recently and left fans wowed. His girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, friend Vishal Aditya Singh, and brother Umar Riaz are super excited about it. Take a look.

Asim Riaz is unstoppable, and we're not just saying. After his amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13, the handsome hunk has been mesmerizing fans with his music videos. Asim has featured in multiple songs to date, and his streak continues. Well, it would not be wrong to say now his fans might have also lost the count of the number of music videos he has done post his BB 13 journey.

While his fans were eagerly waiting for him to reveal details of his collaboration with DJ Snake, Asim dropped in another surprise. The handsome hunk announced another song titled 'Veham' and unveiled its first look also. Yesterday, Asim took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of 'Veham' suddenly and took everyone by a sweet surprise. Asim has collaborated with Sakshi Malik for the music video, and the two look beautiful in the poster. In the photo, Asim is donning a vest, as Sakshi warmly embraces him from the back.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz gives a glimpse of his 'top secret' as he poses with DJ Snake; GF Himanshi Khurana goes 'wohoo'

The romantic poster of 'Veham' caught fans' attention, and they are going gaga over it. Asim also revealed the release date of Veham, which is December 14 (2020). Yes, Asim and Sakshi's song will drop next week. Armaan Malik has given his soulful voice to the song, while Rashmi Virag has penned the lyrics, and Manan Bhardwaj has composed the melody.

Take a look at Asim's upcoming song's poster here:

The Kashmiri model and actor also left his close one's awestruck by the appealing Veham poster. Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, friend Vishal Aditya Singh, and brother Umar Riaz expressed their excitement in the comment section of the post. Himanshi went 'ooh lala' while Umar and Vishal were left stunned. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about Veham? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz adds sparkle to Himanshi Khurana's birthday celebrations with family; AsiManshi fans are all hearts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×