Asim Riaz wishes Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday by sharing a throwback PHOTO

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated her 35th birthday on 11th August, 2020. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has sent his wishes to her through social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older on Tuesday i.e. on 11th August 2020. The actress has been an instrumental part of the Bollywood film industry for a long period. She has appeared in multiple movies till now like Kick, Murder 2, Drive, Judwaa 2, Dishoom, A Gentleman, and many others in which the audience got mesmerized by her spectacular performances. Meanwhile, numerous fans and loved ones have showered wishes on the Sri Lankan beauty on her special day.

Among them is Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz with whom she has appeared in a music video titled ‘Mere Angne Mein.’ He has shared a throwback picture with Jacqueline on his Instagram handle and writes, “Happy Happy Birthday @jacquelinef143.” Talking about the BTS picture, it happens to be clicked on the sets of their music video itself that went on to become a huge hit. Many fans want to see the duo collaborate for yet another video!

Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix movie Mrs. Serial Killer co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and in the lead roles. She has now been roped in alongside for Kick 2 that will be helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Talking about Asim Riaz, his latest music video ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ is already out that also features his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Their on-screen chemistry has done wonders as it has received a humongous response from the audience.

Credits :Instagram

