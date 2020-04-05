Asim Riaz writes a romantic Punjabi poem for Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz has shared a lovey-dovey post for his "Bigg Boss 13" housemate and lady love, Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurrana.

With a picture he posted on Instagram, where he can be seen with, Himanshi, Asim wrote a romantic Punjabi poem.

"Apa gala gala ch shuru kr bethe Prem kahani, tu akhe menu mei akha tenu kive sunama mei tenu meri beeti kahani.... hoye dard menu akha wicho tere barse pani... Jawani ch pardes ch mai ake chake fatte pardes ch Mei din kine gin gin katte. (We started our love story by talking. I saw you, you saw me... how do I tell you my old story... I feel the pain and tears roll down your eyes)," wrote Asim.

The "Bigg Boss 13" lovebirds feature in the music video of Neha Kakkar's song, "Kalla sohna hai". The track, composed by Rajat Nagpal, currently has 35,642,269 views on Youtube.

Asim recently also featured opposite actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the recreated version of "Mere angane mein", which has garnered over 43,444,553 views on the video-streaming website.

The Jammu-born boy recently shared a clip of Himanshi dancing, in his Instagram story. She is seen shaking a leg to rapper Badshah's new single "Genda Phool". Himanshi was seen doing hook step of the song, which features Jacqueline.

Sharing the story, he captioned it: "Nailed it babe".

Credits :IANS

