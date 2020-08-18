Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz drops a comment on Rashami Desai's latest PHOTO and fans root for UmRash

Rashami Desai recently shared a picture of herself as she looked stunning in a purple outfit, and Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz dropped in a comment on her post, catching attention of UmRash fans.

is one of the most loved actresses in the Indian Television industry. She is quite active on social media and makes sure to treat fans with glimpses from her personal and professional life. Recently, Rashami surprised fans with yet another beautiful picture, leaving everyone awestruck. In the photo, Rashami is seen donning a pretty shimmery purple dress as she poses for a camera. With oversized see-through glares, dark lipstick, wavy open tresses, and dewy makeup, Rashami is totally 'killing' the look.

The intense look on her face, and her confidence, is enhancing her look and we can't stop but call it 'LIT.' With this appealing photo, Rashami wrote a caption that completely matches her look, which read 'Don’t give a Fish.' Within moments of the diva sharing this picture, her fans went berserk and showered her with loads of love. Not only fans but her friends from the industry were also left awestruck. While Karanvir Bohra and Dalljiet Kaur went 'Ufff,' Rajveen Paul commented, 'So cute.' Rashami's former Naagin 4 co-star and good friend Vijayendra Kumeria also praised her look but it was Umar Riaz's comment that caught fans attention.

Yes, Asim Riaz's brother Umar dropped in a comment showing his liking towards Rashami's post, and fans got their much-awaited 'UmRash' moment. Rashami and Umar made headlines with a party post-Bigg Boss 13 finale. The two were seen enjoying and partying together with Asim, Himanshi Khurana, and others, and fans adored their chemistry, lovingly calling the UmRash.

Take a look at Rashami's post and Umar's comment on it:

Previously, reacting to fans shipping her and Umar together, Rashami had called it rumorus, and said they are good friends. The actress was last seen playing Shalakha aka Nayantara in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

