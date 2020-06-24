Asim Riaz's THROWBACK photo from his modelling days shows he was ready to take on showbiz

Asim Riaz rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13. Since the Kashimir boy's stint on Salman Khan's show, he has earned a massive fan following and has been making headlines. Recently, a throwback picture of the BB 13 finalist from his modelling days took the internet by storm. Check it out.

Asim Riaz, a name that has been making headlines for quite some months now. When he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, many of us did not know much about Asim, but today, he has become the talk-of-the-town. With his handsome looks, dashing personality, loving nature, and the passion to work hard, Asim won many hearts. It can be said, he almost entered as a nobody in BB 13 house among other well-established celebrities but came out as a celebrity himself. He earned a massive fan following, people love him for what he is and see a 'rising star' in him. Though he did not bag the BB 13 trophy, Asim is know to be the 'people's winner.'

Ever since his fantastic journey on 's show, the Kashmiri boy has been running high on success. From doing music videos to getting published on the first page of magazines, Asim has been doing it all, and with full dedication. Anything and everything Asim does today are sure to become a piece of news. While we all know that before becoming a big name, Asim was a model, and he has worked hard to get where he is today. Recently, a picture of the handsome hunk from his modelling days has been doing rounds on social media and is taking the internet by storm.

In the throwback picture, Asim can be seen flaunting his long and shiny tresses, along with a perfectly-shaped jawline. His intense eyes, and the look on his face, prove that the Kashmiri model was ready to take the showbiz world with his charisma. This photo happens to be from 2017, and it clearly makes us believe that Asim was born to rule hearts. Well, there's no doubt about the fact that Asim looks extremely hot in the photo. His appearance has changed quite a bit, and he only looks more handsome now.

Take a look at Asim's picture from his younger days here:

Meanwhile, Asim is all set to come up with another music video. However, unlike Kalla Sonha Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar, this time Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurana is not going feature with him. Just a few days ago, Asim shared some BTS pictures from his upcoming music video with Barbie Maan and revealed that he cannot wait for the song to release. What are your thoughts on Asim's throwback picture? Are you excited for his untilted upcoming song with Barbie? Do you miss AsiManshi's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.



