Assam CM condemns Raghav Juyal’s racist monologue from Dance Deewane 3; Anchor issues clarification

Raghav Juyal is quite a popular name when it comes to hosting reality shows. He has been entertaining all his fans since a long time now and he does not need any introduction. Those who follow him know that Raghav has a great sense of humour and he often cracks jokes and shares a great rapport with the contestants and the judges. Juyal is currently hosting Dance Deewane 3 a clip of him introducing a contestant from Assam with the words ‘momo’, ‘chowmein’ and ‘gibberish Chinese’ has triggered a massive backlash amongst the netizens and they are terming it as racism. Even Assam’s Chief Minister has condemned this act.

An undated clip from Dance Deewane 3 has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Although we can hear everyone laughing in the show after they hear Raghav Juyal invite a contestant from Assam with a monologue, that has definitely not gone down well with the netizens who have said that ‘People of Assam are not Chinese’. The clip drew hundreds of reactions on Twitter, with many slamming the content and the presenter. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the skit. He in his tweet wrote, “It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally.”

It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

Now Raghav has issued a clarification on his Instagram. He said the ‘momo’, ‘chowmein’ and other gibberish words were a reference to the contestant's self-professed talent of conversing in Chinese.

