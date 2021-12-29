From Audi A4 to Innova Crysta: Here’s the car collection of Hina Khan

Hina Khan doesn’t need any introduction. The actress has created a special place in the hearts of the audience with her performance. Right from essaying an obedient daughter-in-law in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to playing a negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has proved her mettle. Her latest song with Shaheer Sheikh has already created a sensation among the fans. It has been trending and fans also love their pair.

In 2019, she signed her debut film 'Lines', co-starring actress Farida Jalal, directed by Hussain Khan and written by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience. In May 2019, she shot for Rahat Kazmi's short film, 'Wish List' opposite Jitendra Rai. Hina has been part of Indo-Hollywood film, 'The Country of the Blind'. Khan has also appeared in music video songs like Patthar Wargi, Baarish Ban Jana. Hina also has a huge collection of expensive cars including Renault Triber, Audi A4, Audi Q7, Honda City and Innova Crysta.

Take a look here:

Talking about Audi A4, the car comes in the range of Rs 46.94 lakh and Audi A7-Rs 90.50 lakh. The cost of Honda City is around Rs 10-14 lakh. The car comes with 1.5L i-DTEC DOHC Diesel Engine which produces a total 97 bhp and 200 Nm of max torque and the car gives a fuel efficiency of 17.5 kmpl. Innova Crysta car ranges from Rs 16-24 lakh. And Renault Tribber ranges from Rs 5-7.95 lakh.

Also Read: Hina Khan dazzles in violet sharara as she poses with beau Rocky Jaiswal at friend’s engagement; PICS