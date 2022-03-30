From Audi A4 to Mercedes Benz C-Class: Luxurious cars owned by Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is that name in the industry who stole everyone’s heart and made them her fan with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Her bubbly nature, cute smile made her a household name and today she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress began her modelling career in 2015 with the music video, Shiv Di Kitaab and there is no looking back for her since then. She made her debut in Punjabi films with Sat Shri Akaal England. Well, Shehnaaz owns a lot of luxury cars and it is enough to make anyone envious. From Audi A4 to Mercedes Benz C-Class, the actress is a proud owner of many expensive cars.

Jaguar XJ

Shehnaaz Gill owns a Jaguar XJ and its cost in India is Rs 1.2 Crore. The car comes with a 3.0-litre V6 engine which produces a total 237 bhp and 340 Nm of max torque and the car gives a fuel efficiency of 9-10 kmpl. It has a top speed of 280 kmph and can go from 0-to 100 in 4.4 seconds.

Range Rover Evoque

The second car in Shenaaz's collection is a Range Rover Evoque. The cost of the cars is $65,600 and Rs 65 Lakh in India. The Range Rover Evoque has a 2.0 cc turbo Petrol engine which generates 237 bhp of max power and 430Nm of torque with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes Benz C-Class

The third car owned by the actress is a Mercedes Benz C-Class. The cost of the car is $41,000 in India Rs 46.63 lakh. The car offers a 1.5 litre 4 cylinder petrol engine which generates 181 bhp 280 nm and the car gives a mileage of 11.9 kmpl.

Audi Q3

Shenaaz also owns an Audi Q3 and in India, it is sold for Rs 34 lakh.

Audi A4

The fifth car owned by her is an Audi A4 and its cost is around 46.94 lakh.

Honda City

Last but not the least, she owns a Honda City that cost around 10-14 lakh.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill on SidNaaz tag: 'It was not just a hashtag, but my everything'